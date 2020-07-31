Uttarakhand adds 118 more Covid-19 infections, case count rises to 7,183

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 7,183 on Friday as 118 fresh infections were recorded, while the state's toll rose to 80 as four more people succumbed to the disease, a health department bulletin stated.

Three of the four patients died at AIIMS, Rishikesh and one at Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani, it said.

Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 55, followed by 34 in Nainital, six in Haridwar, five each in Tehri and Udham Singh Nagar, four in Pauri, three each in Rudraprayag and Almora, and one each in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.

Out of the total 7,183 COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand so far, 4,168 people have recovered, 38 migrated out of the state and 80 died, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,897, it said.

