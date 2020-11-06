Any misunderstanding can be resolved through talks: Oli tells Naravane

-
ALSO READ
Indian Army chief Gen Naravane calls on Nepal PM Oli, discusses ties
Setting up theatre commands next step in military reforms: Army Chief
Border row: RKS Bhadauria visits eastern air bases, Gen Naravane in Ladakh
Nepal PM Oli calls up Modi; greets people of India on Independence Day
Army chief reviews operational preparedness, winter deployment on LoC
-
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma oli on Friday told visiting Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane that any misunderstanding between the two neighbours can be resolved through talks.
General Naravane, who arrived in Nepal on Wednesday on a three-day visit, met the Prime Minister here before leaving for New Delhi.
During the meeting, Oli and General Naravane also discussed various bilateral issues, the Prime Minister's foreign relations advisor Rajan Bhattarai said.
On Thursday, General Navarane was conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.
The ceremony at the President's Office was attended by Prime Minister Oli, Indian Ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra and other senior officials of both the countries.
Nepal and India have a historic tradition of conferring the honorary title to each other's army chief since 1950.
He became the 18th Indian Army Chief to be conferred with the title.
General Naravane is the senior-most Indian official to visit Nepal following the countries' boundary dispute since last November after placing disputed territories in its new political map.
It was India's road construction to the Lipulekh area at 17,000 feet that sparked the diplomatic row between India and Nepal as Kathmandu claimed the area to be its territory.
The road was constructed to shorten the travel time for pilgrims visiting the Kailash Mansarovar.
Lipulekh is a tri-junction between India, Nepal and China situated atop the Kalapani Valley in Uttarakhand.
After this, Nepal brought out a new political map showing the contested area as its own.
India has rejected this new map of Nepal saying it is not based on historical facts or evidence.
--IANS
str/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU