Army chief reviews operational preparedness, winter deployment on LoC

chief, Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is currently on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, reviewed the operational preparedness of troops and deployments at the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.

In the Kashmir Valley, he interacted with Chinar Corps commander, Lt Gen B.S. Raju and discussed the prevailing situation in the Valley and at the

Gen Naravane also checked the winter preparedness for the soldiers deployed at the in harsh conditions and inhospitable terrain.

He also discussed the incessant ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan.

Till July, a total of 2,662 ceasefire violation cases were reported in the Valley against 3,168 ceasefire violations last year and 1,629 in 2018. This year till July, a total of 120 terror-related cases have been reported and last year during the same period - between January and July -- 188 cases were reported.

Till July, 35 security personnel lost their lives in line of duty and during the same period last year, 75 security personnel had lost their lives fighting terrorists.

Earlier this month, Gen Naravane visited Ladakh and reviewed operational preparedness amid the border tensions with China. The army chief also had elaborate discussions with local commanders about the strategy to thwart Chinese incursion attempts.

He also went to the forward locations and interacted with the troops.

Both countries are engaged in a four-month-old standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

