Border row: RKS Bhadauria visits eastern air bases, Gen Naravane in Ladakh

In the view of the ongoing conflict with China, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria is visiting air bases in the eastern sector while Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is in Leh to review operational preparedness of the troops along LAC in eastern Ladakh where armies of the two nations are in a standoff position for over three months.

The Air Force chief is visiting premier air bases in the eastern sector to review the level of operational preparedness and capability enhancement. He also interacted with air warriors serving at these bases.

Meanwhile, General Naravane is also visiting Leh to review the ongoing security situation there. He will be briefed by the senior field commanders on the ground situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The visits of Bhadauria and Naravane come at a time when Indian troops have thwarted the Chinese Army's attempts to transgress into areas in Ladakh.

On the intervening night of August 29-30, the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

A few days later on August 1, Indian security forces foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the LAC in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

