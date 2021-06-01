Apollo launches initiative to aid home-quarantined coronavirus patients

on Tuesday



announced an initiative to provide home-quarantined Covid- 19 patients medical care.

The "Advanced Covid Care beyond Hospitals", will offer covid-infected with the best of medical care while they are in quarantine at home and help relieve the capacity pressure on the hospitals and healthcare system, a release from the hospital said.

The initiative will ensure expert advice and timely guidance from covid specialists through phone.

"Through regular monitoring by critical care specialists and video consultations with ICU doctors, timely recognition of symptoms, right steps of treatment at the right time can be initiated."



"In case of development of complications and the need for oxygen support and hospitalisation, it can also be arranged promptly," it said.

According to Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Group, regular monitoring of parameters just like in hospital with video consultation from special ICU doctors will ensure timely treatment and any potentially serious complication can be addressed immediately.

