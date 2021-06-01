Apollo launches initiative to aid home-quarantined coronavirus patients

-
ALSO READ
India's Oct-Mar sugar output rises 19% to 27.76 MT; exports gain momentum
Disruption in sugar supply chain likely to be minimal due to lockdown: ISMA
Dhampur, Dwarikesh: Breakout in sugar stocks has room for more upside
Healthy outlook: Investors show their sweet tooth for sugar stocks
Sugar stocks trading weak on subsidy squeeze may be an anomaly
-
Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday
announced an initiative to provide home-quarantined Covid- 19 patients medical care.
The "Advanced Covid Care beyond Hospitals", will offer covid-infected with the best of medical care while they are in quarantine at home and help relieve the capacity pressure on the hospitals and healthcare system, a release from the hospital said.
The initiative will ensure expert advice and timely guidance from covid specialists through phone.
"Through regular monitoring by critical care specialists and video consultations with ICU doctors, timely recognition of symptoms, right steps of treatment at the right time can be initiated."
"In case of development of complications and the need for oxygen support and hospitalisation, it can also be arranged promptly," it said.
According to Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, regular monitoring of parameters just like in hospital with video consultation from special ICU doctors will ensure timely treatment and any potentially serious complication can be addressed immediately.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU