Karnataka coronavirus update: Less than 300,000 active Covid cases reported

The total number of active COVID-19
cases in Karnataka fell below the three lakh mark,as the state on Tuesday reported a further decline in fresh infections at 14,304 and 464 fatalities.
While the total number of cases stood at 26,18,735, the toll was 29,554.
The day also saw 29,271 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.
Out of the 14,304 new cases reported on Tuesday, 3,418 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,483 discharges and 276 deaths.
Cumulatively 26,18,735 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 29,554 deaths and 22,90,861 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.
The total number of active cases is 2,98,299.
While the positivity rate stood at 12.30 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 3.24 per cent.
Of the 464 deaths reported on Tuesday, 276 were from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi (19), Mysuru (15), Ballari (14), Shivamogga (13), Bengaluru Rural and Hassan (11), followed by others.
Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,418, Mysuru 1,153, Hassan 1,127, Belagavi 891, Tumakuru 769, Udupi 735, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,66,647, followed by Mysuru 1,43,968 and Tumakuru 1,04,134.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,09,322, followed by Mysuru 1,27,723 and Tumakuru 91,392.
A total of over 2,98,53,184 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,16,224 were done on Tuesday alone.
