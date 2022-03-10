Application deadline for 'DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021' ends

-
ALSO READ
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar welcomes Tajikistan FM, says looking forward to our talks
Corp affairs ministry grants companies two months extension to hold AGMs
India's policy on Taiwan clear, consistent: External Affairs minister in RS
India's stature grown significantly, world expects more from country: EAM
-
The deadline to apply for DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 ended on Thursday, officials said.
The scheme, offering a little over 18,000 flats, with all units being drawn from its old inventory, was launched on December 23, 2021.
The last date to apply for its Special Housing Scheme 2021 was March 10. People can apply till midnight, a senior official said.
However, when asked how many applications have been received, he said, "people can apply till midnight today, and final figures will be collated tomorrow".
Previously, the last date to apply for the scheme was February 7.
On public demand and in view of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the date was extended till March 10, officials said.
This was the second scheme of the housing authority for year 2021, the first one being offered early last year.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had made the announcement via a newspaper advertisement which said the flats were being sold at "discounted prices", and as per the DDA brochure, the maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in HIG category in Jasola.
The 18,335 flats of different categories, located at Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola, among other places, being offered under this scheme are those which remained "unsold in previous housing schemes" of the urban body.
The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats and 5,702 flats under the ESW/Janata flats category.
While announcing the approval of the new scheme, the DDA in a statement had then said that the flats were being offered at the old rates or cost in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA, which is updated every financial year based on the appreciation or depreciation of land cost or building, as the case may be.
The allottees will be eligible for subsidy under PMAY scheme of the central government. If they avail home loan from a bank or a financial institution, the statement had said.
The entire process from application to allotment and possession is being done through online mode, officials said.
The DDA on March 10 last year had allotted 1,353 flats to people under its housing scheme launched in January 2021, through a draw of lots, streamed online.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU