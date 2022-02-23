Nawab Malik appears before ED in connection with money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 30-cr worth Noida plots of Unitech
Enforcement Directorate summons Jacqueline Fernandez again in PMLA case
Bank loan fraud: Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 100-cr worth assets
Bank loan fraud: Enforcement Directorate arrests MD of Hyderabad firm
Sachin Bansal of Flipkart moves Madras High Court challenging ED notice
-
Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case allegedly linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
The ED had summoned the minister today morning, but the officials of the agency went to his house and brought him to its office.
Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.
Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources on Tuesday.
The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.
The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU