Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Shimla in Himachal Pradesh

An of magnitude 4.0 hit Himachal Pradesh's on Wednesday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

The occurred at around 09:58 am at a depth of 7 km.

" of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 23-02-2022, 09:58:26 IST, Lat: 31.35 & Long: 77.75, Depth: 7 Km, Location: 61km ENE of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)