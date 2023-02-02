JUST IN
SC declines plea to bar candidates from contesting from more than one seat
Each artist on R-Day parade's UK tableau to be awarded Rs 50,000: CM Dhami
Prospects of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees vey low: Report
Prez Murmu to undertake 2-day visit to Odisha on Feb 10, to attend event
New Vande Bharat train to reach Mumbai by Friday, another on Feb 6
I struggled, says Kerala journalist Kappan after jail over Hathras case
What are Unity Malls, and what did FM Sitharaman say about them in Budget?
Houses adjourned to stop Oppn from raising Adani issue, says Jairam Ramesh
UGC, Kendriya Vidyalaya, NVS to get more funds for implementing NEP
India records 128 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 1,763
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SC declines plea to bar candidates from contesting from more than one seat
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Application for visa renewal can be submitted through dropbox: US Embassy

The US embassy adjudicated over 1,25,000 student visas in 2022

Topics
US visa | US embassy | US student visa

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

US Visa

People seeking renewal of US visa can now submit their applications through dropbox, the US Embassy has said while clarifying that such requests would not be entertained through email.

According to John Ballard, the consular chief at the US Consulate General in Mumbai, the US embassy and consulates in India have prepared to receive a record number of visas from Indian students in 2023.

The US embassy adjudicated over 1,25,000 student visas in 2022.

"It was the most students that we have ever adjudicated here in India and we expect in 2023, we will have even more Indian students that will be coming into apply for visas," Ballard told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US visa

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU