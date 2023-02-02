Application for visa renewal can be submitted through dropbox: US Embassy

-
ALSO READ
US reopening visa, consular services in Cuba post-2017 health issues
How are visa delays hurting both India and the US?
More high-net Indians, Chinese applying for US 'Golden visa': Report
People seeking US visitor visa may have to wait till 2024 for appointment
Japan protests Russia's expulsion of official, denies spying allegations
-
People seeking renewal of US visa can now submit their applications through dropbox, the US Embassy has said while clarifying that such requests would not be entertained through email.
According to John Ballard, the consular chief at the US Consulate General in Mumbai, the US embassy and consulates in India have prepared to receive a record number of visas from Indian students in 2023.
The US embassy adjudicated over 1,25,000 student visas in 2022.
"It was the most students that we have ever adjudicated here in India and we expect in 2023, we will have even more Indian students that will be coming into apply for visas," Ballard told PTI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU