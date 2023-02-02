JUST IN
Prospects of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees vey low: Report
Business Standard

Each artist on R-Day parade's UK tableau to be awarded Rs 50,000: CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a reward money of Rs 50,000 each to the artists of Uttarakhand tableau which was awarded the top prize at this year's Republic Day parade

Topics
Republic Day | President of India | Uttarakhand

ANI  General News 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a reward money of Rs 50,000 each to the artists of Uttarakhand tableau which was awarded the top prize at this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

Uttarakhand's 'Manskhand' tableau showcased religious places and the progressive developments of the state during the 74th Republic Day parade on January 26.

Dhami announced an amount of Rs 50,000 to each artist involved in the making of the tableau.

"The rich folk culture and religious heritage of the state has been recognized in the country and the world by Uttarakhand's tableau getting the first position on the occasion of Republic Day," the CM said.

According to an official statement, the chief minister announced the award when the team leader of the tableau, Joint Director Information KS Chauhan, along with the artists of the tableau met Dhammi at his residence on Wednesday.

"The Chief Minister told about the honour for the state on Uttarakhand getting the first prize for the Manaskhand tableau," the statement said.

Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari also presented the top prize trophy at the Chief Minister's Camp Office at his residence.

The tableau on Manaskhand was proposed after the guidance of Chief Minister Dhami, it said.

On the lines of Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath, work is being done on the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission scheme for the mythological temples of Kumaon on the instructions of the Chief Minister, it added.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, DG Information Uttarakhand, Banshidhar Tiwari said, "It is a matter of great pride for Uttarakhand, that among the 27 tableaux which participated on Republic Day, the Manskhand tableau of Uttarakhand got the first position."

"The work for tableau construction started on December 31. It used to go from 4 am to 12 at midnight. Also, the artists had to go with the team leader at 4 am for the duty path rehearsal in the harsh winter," he added.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:05 IST

