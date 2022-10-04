JUST IN
Poor rainfall in Gangetic plains may spike food inflation in near-term
Thermal plants not co-firing enough biomass likely to face penalty
How to change the address on your vehicle's RC online? Check details here
Uttarakhand: 10 dead as avalanche hits group of trainee mountaineers
Shah announces reservation for Pahadi community under ST category in J-K
India saw 20.5 billion online transactions worth Rs 36 trillion in Q2FY22
2 dead, 18 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Chitrakoot district
Former Brigadier BD Mishra takes oath as Meghalaya governor in Shillong
Five reported dead, 1 injured in car-bus collision near Maharashtra's Latur
Govt approves Rs 26,000 crore to install 25K mobile towers in 500 days
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
mRNA boosters extend Covid protection but wane over time, says study
Court sends Russian to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Business Standard

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities: IAF

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the IAF has been preparing for all kinds of security challenges including "worst-case scenario" and asserted that it is fully ready to face any situation

Topics
Indian Air Force | India China border row

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari
Air Marshal VR Chaudhari

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said the Indian Air Force has taken appropriate "non-escalatory" measures to deal with Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on October 8, he also said that recent developments at the global stage show the need for a strong military to ward off any challenge.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the IAF has been preparing for all kinds of security challenges including "worst-case scenario" and asserted that it is fully ready to face any situation.

"We continue to be operationally deployed and ever vigilant," he said, adding the IAF continues to monitor all Chinese activities along the LAC.

When asked about recent incidents of Chinese fighter jets flying close to the LAC, he said appropriate non-escalatory measures have been taken and a message was sent to the neighbouring country.

Our overall preparation is a continuous process irrespective of Chinese belligerence, he said.

To a question, he said the benchmark for the situation to return to normal in eastern Ladakh would be to return to status quo ante and completion of disengagement in all friction points.

Referring to the ambitious theaterisation plan, the Air Chief Marshal said the IAF understands imperatives of joint planning and execution with sister forces for future wars.

We are not opposed to tri-services integration; our reservations are relating to only certain structures, he said.

The chief of Air Staff also said that the IAF is in sync with the government on self-reliance in defence production.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Air Force

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 17:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.