Armed forces' perseverance outstanding: PM Modi on Armed Forces Flag Day

On occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the exemplary contributions of armed forces and said their perseverance and courage are outstanding.
Since 1949, December 7 is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight on our borders.
"On Armed Forces Flag Day, I would like to acknowledge once again the exemplary contributions of our armed forces. Their perseverance and courage are outstanding," Modi tweeted.
"I would also urge you all to contribute towards our forces' welfare," the prime minister said.
