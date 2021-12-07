Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on Chinese intrusion

-
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Chinese intrusion.
The notice says, "China has been taking an aggressive stance along the LAC encroaching repeatedly into Indian territory resulting in skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control since April, 2020 including the deadly standoffs at Pangong Tso Lake and Galwan Valley.
"The Chinese have now built villages in Indian territory, including the one on the banks of River Tsari Chu, in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. Also, there are reports of a second village in Indian territory of Arunachal Pradesh. According to reports, China has also set up multiple villages in the strategically vital Bhutanese territory of Doklam."
The Congress has been alleging that the government is not presenting a clear picture on the issue of LAC in the Northeast and at Ladakh
