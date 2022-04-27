Army brings under control major forest fire in J-K's Udhampur

-
A major widespread forest fire, which was posing a grave threat to a mountainous hamlet, was brought under control by the timely action of the Army thereby saving a major tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.
A fire broke out in the forest area of Charrat panchayat on Tuesday night and was rapidly approaching Bainth village, they said.
On the request of the civil administration, the Udhampur Military Garrison rushed fire tenders and firefighters of Defence Fire Services (DFS), along with a quick action team, and brought the blaze under control, a defence spokesman of the Northern Command said.
"The fire is now under control. A close liaison and coordination between the civil administration and the military, complemented by undaunted and valiant efforts of the troops on the ground, averted a major disaster for the villagers," he said.
The Northern Command is always committed to the wellbeing of awam' (people) of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.
