Tangedco to double power production, upgrade distribution by 2030 in TN

The Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) will double up the power production in the state by 2030.
State Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji in a statement on Wednesday said that the Tangedco will roll out 'TNEB 2.0' just like Singara Chennai 2.0.
The Tangedco, according to the minister, will double up the power production by 2030 as well as upgrade the distribution system for an uninterrupted power supply.
Currently, the power production in the state is 33,877 megawatt(MW) and the minister said that the Tangedco is aiming to touch 77,153 MW by 2030.
The state was also buying power through medium and short-term open assess arrangements for an uninterrupted power supply despite the operational issues.
The issue of thermal plants getting only 48,000 tonnes of coal a day while it required 72,000 tonnes a day was a major operation hazard faced by the Tangedco, the statement said.
He said that providing electricity connection to one lakh farmers through a scheme initiated on September 29, 2021, and completed on March 29, 2022, had helped in irrigation of 2.13 lakh acres of farmland and was a major milestone achieved for the Tamil Nadu power department.
