Tangedco to double power production, upgrade distribution by 2030 in TN

The Power Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) will double up the power production in the state by 2030.

State Minister Senthil Balaji in a statement on Wednesday said that the Tangedco will roll out 'TNEB 2.0' just like Singara Chennai 2.0.

The Tangedco, according to the minister, will double up the power production by 2030 as well as upgrade the distribution system for an uninterrupted power supply.

Currently, the power production in the state is 33,877 megawatt(MW) and the minister said that the Tangedco is aiming to touch 77,153 MW by 2030.

The state was also buying power through medium and short-term open assess arrangements for an uninterrupted power supply despite the operational issues.

The issue of thermal plants getting only 48,000 tonnes of coal a day while it required 72,000 tonnes a day was a major operation hazard faced by the Tangedco, the statement said.

He said that providing connection to one lakh farmers through a scheme initiated on September 29, 2021, and completed on March 29, 2022, had helped in irrigation of 2.13 lakh acres of farmland and was a major milestone achieved for the power department.

--IANS

aal/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)