Army Chief Naravane dons new combat uniform during visit to Eastern Command

Chief General donned the new combat uniform during a recent visit to the Eastern Command area where he reviewed the operational preparedness.

Earlier, government sources had said that the new Army Combat Pattern Uniform has been developed with the help of the Institute of Fashion Technology after going through options of 15 patterns, eight designs and four fabrics.

Dismissing comparisons between the new Army combat uniform with LTTE uniform, government sources had said that both are 'distinctively different' adding that filters have been used on the new Army pattern to distort its appearance.

"It is evident that misleading information with malicious intent is being spread on social media platforms wherein filters have been used on the new Army pattern to distort its appearance," government sources said.

