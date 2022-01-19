Republic Day: Red Fort to remain shut for visitors from January 22-26

In view of Republic Day, the historic will remain closed for people for five days from January 22-26 due to security reasons, police said on Wednesday.

The Police took to Twitter to inform the citizens.

"In view of Republic Day, the shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022 to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons," it tweeted.

There is a three-layered security system in place for the celebration and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of importance, the Police said.

Citing the recent security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Punjab, the Police officers said that the force is extra vigilant to ensure no such incident happens in the capital.

The celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose.

