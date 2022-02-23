Army Chief presents 'President's Colours' Nishan to four para battalions

-
ALSO READ
We are alert and prepared for any potential threats, says Army Chief
China's continuous build-up matter of concern: Army Chief Gen Naravane
Indian, Saudi army chiefs discuss areas of military collaboration
CM Patnaik felicitates para-Olympians for their performance in Tokyo
Won't let any attempt to change status quo along India's border: Army chief
-
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday presented the "President's Colours" to four units of the Parachute Regiment during a ceremony held in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
The four battalions are - 11 and 21 Para (Special Forces) battalions along with the 23 and 29 Para units.
The Parachute Regiment is an elite regiment of the Indian Army that holds an enviable record in pre and post-independence operations.
The Regiment has been awarded a number of laurels in diverse theatres such as Gaza, Korea, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Maldives, Rann of Kutch, Siachen, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and in the Eastern theatre including Manipur, Nagaland and Assam.
Post-independence, battalions of the Regiment have earned an impressive tally of 32 Chief of the Army Staff unit citations and its personnel have been awarded with 08 Ashoka Chakra, 14 Maha Vir Chakra, 22 Kirti Chakra, 63 Vir Chakra, 116 Shaurya Chakra and 601 Sena Medals for gallantry and exceptional bravery.
After reviewing the parade, the Army Chief appreciated the rich legacy of valour, sacrifice and traditions of the Parachute Regiment.
The Army Chief also complimented the newly raised units for the remarkable performance within a short period of time and conveyed his best wishes to all ranks to serve the Nation with pride.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU