JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kilkenny cat fight between top 2 officers kept CBI in news in 2018
Business Standard

Army rescues over 2,900 tourists stranded in Sikkim due to heavy snowfall

Heavy snowfall occurred in the upper reaches of Nathula, Changu, Ganeshtok and other places on Friday

IANS  |  Gangtok 

sikkim, indian army, snowfall, skkim snowfall, indian army, tourist
Indian Army rescues 2500 tourists stranded at Tsongmo lake, Sikkim near Nathu La after heavy snowfall. (Photo: @DGNorthEast)

As many as 2,946 tourists are stranded in Sikkim due to heavy snowfall which is hindering vehicular movement, an official said on Saturday.

"Heavy snowfall occurred in the upper reaches of Nathula, Changu, Ganeshtok and other places on Friday," he said.

Around 400 tourist vehicles were stranded.

The tourists are being evacuated through joint efforts of the Army, check-post police and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF).

According to him, troops had vacated their barracks to accommodate some tourists to ensure their safety throughout the night.

The snow is being removed and the evacuation will start once the road is cleared. Vehicles will be moved with great precautions and tourists will be brought to Gangtok, the official said.

"Presently, it is very cold and windy and the roads are dangerous for normal vehicles," he added.

 
First Published: Sat, December 29 2018. 13:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements