Traders export goods worth Rs 37.5 million at Indo-China border in Nathula

Indian traders have exported goods worth Rs 37.5 million during the 13th edition of bilateral trade between Indian and at Nathula border in this year, officials said Friday.

The Indian traders exported goods worth Rs 37.5 million against import of goods worth Rs 276.9 million from their counterparts of China's Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) during seven months of trading window this year at Nathula border, said a release of the (IPR) of government.

A function was held at Nathula border on Thursday to mark closure of this year's trading season at the international border which was attended among others by the and other line departments of the Centre and state government.

This year the Nathula border trade registered a growth of nearly 15 per cent against last year's trade volume of Rs 35.4 million, the release said.

Bilateral trade between and through Nathula route was suspended for over two months due to standoff between the two countries over Doklam issue, it said.

There are 36 items on export list from comprising to utensils, while a total of 20 items, including quilts and jackets, figure in import list from TAR, it added.