Traders export goods worth Rs 37.5 million at Indo-China border in Nathula

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: New airport in Sikkim's Pakyong will boost tourism
Cruise tourism from Singapore draws Indians the most
Modi to inaugurate Sikkim's first-ever airport today: All you need to know
Insurgency, drugs, crime, ethnicities make Manipur a complex reality: Army
PM Modi inaugurates Pakyong Airport in Sikkim; first flight from October 4
-
Indian traders have exported goods worth Rs 37.5 million during the 13th edition of bilateral trade between Indian and China at Nathula border in Sikkim this year, officials said Friday.
The Indian traders exported goods worth Rs 37.5 million against import of goods worth Rs 276.9 million from their counterparts of China's Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) during seven months of trading window this year at Nathula border, said a release of the Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) of Sikkim government.
A function was held at Nathula border on Thursday to mark closure of this year's trading season at the international border which was attended among others by the Commerce and Industries Department official and other line departments of the Centre and state government.
This year the Nathula border trade registered a growth of nearly 15 per cent against last year's trade volume of Rs 35.4 million, the release said.
Bilateral trade between India and China through Nathula route was suspended for over two months due to standoff between the two countries over Doklam issue, it said.
There are 36 items on export list from India comprising dairy products to utensils, while a total of 20 items, including quilts and jackets, figure in import list from TAR, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU