JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India should demand global, political oversight for geoengineering R&D
Business Standard

Security forces gun down four militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Weapons and other warlike stores were found at the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, an Army official said

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Kashmir encounter
File photo of encounter between security forces and terrorists

Four militants were killed Saturday in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the Army said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Hanjan area Saturday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, an Army official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire at the search party, who retaliated.

Four militants were killed in the gunfight. Weapons and other warlike stores were found at the encounter site, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he said.

The search and sanitisation operation is underway.
First Published: Sat, December 29 2018. 11:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements