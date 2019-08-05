Article 370 scrapped: Govt celebrates, Oppn calls it murder of democracy

The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a resolution that scrapped provisions of of the Constitution, which grants special status to Amid Opposition protests, which termed the move a black day for India’s democracy, the Rajya Sabha also passed a Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union territories — Ladakh and (J&K).

Abrogating has been part of the core agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1951. Its earlier avatar, Jana Sangh, led by Syama Prasad Mookerji, had first protested against ‘Ek desh mein do vidhan, do nishan’ — alluding to getting a separate flag and Constitution.

Home Minister introduced the Bill a little after 11 am.

Replying to the debate in the Upper House, Shah said he was aware the “NGO (non-government organisation) brigade” would move the Supreme Court to challenge the Bill, but he was confident it would pass legal muster.

To demands that J&K remain a full-fledged state, Shah said it was unlikely in the short term, given that protests would meet the development. But the Centre could think about it afterwards if conditions improved in the Valley.

The Rajya Sabha passed a Bill to provide 10 per cent quota in jobs and education in J&K to economically weaker sections by voice vote, and also the resolution to scrap provisions of

However, there was voting on the Bill to reorganise the state into Union territories. Ladakh will not have a legislature. J&K’s status will be akin to Delhi and Puducherry.

The Bill was passed with 125 votes in favour and 61 against.

Several Opposition parties — the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, the YSR Congress, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, the Telugu Desam Party, the Biju Janata Dal and others — supported the Bill, along with BJP’s allies.

The Janata Dal (United), also an ally of the BJP, opposed the Bill and staged a walked out.

The Trinamool Congress walked out at the time of voting on the Bill, accusing the Treasury benches of “murdering” democracy by flouting the rules of the Rajya Sabha. The Congress, the Left parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) voted against the Bill.

Drama in the House

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet had met to approve the resolution and the reorganisation Bills amid secrecy.

Only Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were allowed to walk out of the meeting to be in the Rajya Sabha, while other ministers kept sitting until Shah introduced the Bills.

Much of the Opposition was also clueless about the government’s plans, and became aware of it once Shah announced the resolution.

The Bill, and the revised list of the day’s business was circulated among Rajya Sabha members, at 11.18 pm.

When the Opposition protested that they were not given requisite time to study the Bill and move amendments, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the rules allow him to use his discretion and that they are being given a couple of hours to submit the amendments.





Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad led the Congress party MPs and those of the Trinamool, the DMK, the Left parties and the RJD to sit in the Well of the House to protest.

The Samajwadi Party, which suffered further jolts in two of its MPs quitting their respective Rajya Sabha membership, did not join the Opposition in the Well. The Congress was embarrassed when its chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalit quit his membership of the House. Kalita later said he did not wish to issue a whip on the Bill, and his party is failing to read the public support for the government’s move.

As the House started the debate on the Bill, two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members were physically removed after they tore a copy of the Constitution to protest the government’s move.

PDP members Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway shouted slogans against the Modi government and tore posters that they were carrying.

Fayaz first tore his kurta, and later, along with his party colleague, took a copy of the Constitution from the table officers and started to tear its pages.

Naidu said he was naming the two members — a kind of a reprimand, which requires members to withdraw from the proceedings of the House for the entire day.

Before marshals could reach the two, BJP leader Vijay Goel tried to physically tackle one of them but was pushed back. Naidu told members that they are not supposed to touch or argue with the two members.

“That is not your duty,” he said. The marshals then physically removed the two members.