Arunachal plays vital role in country's social, economic development: Prez

-
ALSO READ
President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh hold border talks; likely to resolve disputes
Prez Murmu wishes people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood day
China face-off, Assam border dispute hog news in Arunachal Pradesh in 2022
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf
-
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday asserted that Arunachal Pradesh plays an important role in the social and economic development of the country.
Addressing a special session of the assembly in the northeastern state, she said that Arunachal Pradesh is shining under the sunlight of development.
She called upon the legislators to put concerted efforts in preserving the unique culture and traditions of the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 12:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU