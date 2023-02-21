JUST IN
People here are welcoming and supportive, say migrants in Nagaland
People here are welcoming and supportive, say migrants in Nagaland
Business Standard

Arunachal plays vital role in country's social, economic development: Prez

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday asserted that Arunachal Pradesh plays an important role in the social and economic development of the country.

Topics
Arunachal Pradesh | Social life | Economic progress

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday asserted that Arunachal Pradesh plays an important role in the social and economic development of the country.

Addressing a special session of the assembly in the northeastern state, she said that Arunachal Pradesh is shining under the sunlight of development.

She called upon the legislators to put concerted efforts in preserving the unique culture and traditions of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 12:29 IST

`
