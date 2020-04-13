JUST IN
Business Standard

Arunachal Pradesh extends lockdown till April 30 to contain coronavirus

Only state-run buses will be allowed to ply on the roads.

BS Web Team & PTI 

Coronavirus
Thermal screening of US nationals being conducted in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Hyderabad International Aiport. PTI

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday extended the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus from April 14 to 30, a senior official said.

The lockdown has been extended till April 30, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said.

Only state-run buses will be allowed to ply on the roads. Construction work will be allowed to resume after contractors seek permission from authorities concerned, but migrant labourers cannot be employed, he told reporters here.

Intensive care units will be set up in hospitals at Tawang, Tezu, Aalo, Pasighat, Ziro and Khonsa this month, the official added.
First Published: Mon, April 13 2020. 19:20 IST

