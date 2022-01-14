Arvind Kejriwal to flag-off 100 AC CNG buses in Delhi on Friday

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 100 modern and environment friendly AC low-floor CNG buses on Friday from Rajghat cluster bus depot, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.
The minister on Thursday said that these will be state-of-the-art buses equipped with modern facilities like panic button, GPS among others.
"Congratulations Delhiites. Another step of the Delhi government in the direction of strengthening public transport service. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will tomorrow on January 14 flag off 100 AC CNG buses equipped with modern facilities like CCTV, panic button, GPS from Rajghat Depot at 12 noon," Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi.
The minister said that these low-floor buses will have features of bus kneeling with ramp for differently abled people.
Transport Department officials said that these buses will also have a facility of live video streaming in case of emergency and will be equipped with fire detection and suppression system.
These buses will have pink seats for women passengers, they said.
