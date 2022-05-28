Aryan Khan case: Maha Home Minister demands action against Sameer Wankhede

-
Following the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) clean chit to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday sought action against former NCB official Sameer Wankhede.
"The decision of the judiciary has come. There was no truth in the allegation against Aryan Khan and that is why his name has been removed from the chargesheet. I think that the Center has also taken cognizance of this whole matter," said Patil.
"There is also information about action against the concerned officer. If anyone is falsely implicating an innocent person, then action should be taken against them. I think the action will be taken against Sameer Wankhede," added the Minister.
The Central Government on Friday directed the competent authority to take appropriate action against the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into the cruise drug bust case involving Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
The Centre's action came soon after the NCB gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan and five others and has not filed any chargesheet against them citing the lack of evidence.
"It is learnt that the government has asked the competent authority to take appropriate action against former NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into the Aryan Khan drugs haul case. The government has already taken action in the case of Sameer Wankhede's fake caste certificate case," said sources.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a 6,000-page chargesheet against 14 accused in the cruise drug bust case which excludes the name of five others, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was earlier arrested in the case.
The NCB had dropped drugs charges against Aryan Khan in the drugs case citing a lack of evidence against him. NCB chief, SN Pradhan said that WhatsApp chats without physical evidence hold "no value".
Meanwhile, former NCB official Sameer Wankhede refuted to comment on the latest development in the case, saying that he is not a part of this drugs law enforcement agency anymore and will only give a written reply if asked about the matter.
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were arrested 20 people, including Aryan Khan, along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha the case.
Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October 2021.
