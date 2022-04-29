CAIT seeks probe against Flipkart on purported role in narcotics trade

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged for an immediate investigation into the purported role of e-commerce major in the Shaheen Bagh drugs racket reportedly busted by the Control Bureau.

The seized drugs were kept in backpacks and jute bags and were wrapped in packets of e-commerce major and other companies, according to reports.

"It is a serious question of law that must not be left unattended because it poses national security threats and is similar to illicit trade of arms," the traders' body said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The bureau seized about 50 kg heroin and arrested a man in connection with the seizure after it conducted raids in the Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, media reports said.

