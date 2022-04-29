CAIT seeks probe against Flipkart on purported role in narcotics trade

-
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged for an immediate investigation into the purported role of e-commerce major Flipkart in the Shaheen Bagh drugs racket reportedly busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
The seized drugs were kept in backpacks and jute bags and were wrapped in packets of e-commerce major Flipkart and other companies, according to reports.
"It is a serious question of law that must not be left unattended because it poses national security threats and is similar to illicit trade of arms," the traders' body said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The bureau seized about 50 kg heroin and arrested a man in connection with the seizure after it conducted raids in the Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, media reports said.
