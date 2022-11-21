JUST IN
Business Standard

Fifa World Cup 2022: Jio Cinema app leaves football fans fuming in India

Be it the opening ceremony or the Qatar vs Ecuador match, Indian users complained that the online video streaming of the Fifa World Cup 2022 kept buffering on the Jio Cinema app

Topics
Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup | Reliance Jio | Qatar

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Qatar World Cup (Photo: Bloomberg)
Photo: Bloomberg

As the world witnessed a glittering opening ceremony of the first-ever football World Cup in west Asia, football fans in India faced numerous troubles in watching the match. The online video streaming of the Fifa World Cup 2022 kept buffering on the Jio Cinema app. The audio kept missing even when the video was playing without any glitches. The problem was not limited to the opening ceremony. People had difficulty watching the opening match between Ecuador and the host Qatar too.

Several users took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the streaming service.

"Well JioCinema is a disaster, where else can we watch the World Cup online in India, any idea?" a user by the handle @BreakingBackk tweeted.

"Anyone else facing issues with Jio cinema live telecast of the #WorldCup ?," singer Caralisa Monteiro tweeted.


Another user, @johnmathewo, wrote, "@elonmusk can you buy #JioCinema and fire the guys who ruined our Fifa world cup opening ceremony."

The streaming was inconsistent as Smart TV users faced much more difficulty watching the match than iPad users. For iPad users, the major issue was the frequent disappearance of the audio.

Before the opening match, Jio Cinema tweeted that they were "continuously working" to give users "a great experience". It suggested the users update their Jio Cinema app.

"Dear @JioCinema fans,

We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience," they said.


Even after the update, however, users continued to face issues in streaming.

Fifa World Cup 2022 opening match

Nevertheless, the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador was exciting. Ecuador's captain Enner Valencia got the ball past Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb as early as three minutes into the game, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside. Just 12 minutes later, Valencia was awarded a clear penalty. He did not waste the chance and slid the ball calmly into the net as Al Sheeb jumped the other side.

Another goal came in the 31st minute, once again from Valencia, when he headed a clean cross past Al Sheeb. Qatar, unenviably, became the first host nation to lose an opening match in a Fifa World Cup.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 10:04 IST

