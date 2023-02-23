Ashneer Grover slams Delhi's IGI airport for long wait, shares suggestions

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe founder, took to Twitter to slam Delhi's (IGI), after he had to wait for thirty minutes just to enter the airport.

In a series of tweets posted by him, he also shared some suggestions for the authorities at the airport to expedite the checking process.

wrote, " airport T3 needs an overhaul! 30 minutes to just enter the airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international / business 2) 2 people at the gate to check ticket/id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft ? Move them!)".

He further advised the authorities to start daily flights to US/Canada/UK from the Chandigarh airport in order to ease the burden on airport.

Following his tweets, the airport authority thanked former Shark Tank judge for his valuable suggestions. The official Twitter account of wrote, "Dear Ashneer, We certainly do not wish to provide such an experience to our flyers. However, we thank you profusely for your valuable suggestions. Request you to share the time of your observation and contact details via DM so that our on-ground team can get in touch with you."



According to media reports, last year the came under fire after congestion was witnessed at Terminal 3 of the . Thousands of grumbling passengers raised a complaint regarding the airport's mismanagement. In fact, several flyers missed their flights due to long queues at pre-boarding points.

The situation at IGI was so chaotic that Union Civil Aviation Minister had to visit the airport and inspect all the suspected congested areas and interact with the airport staff.

Subsequently, the ministry asked the airlines to deploy additional staff at the airports. Besides, the ministry ordered airlines to keep updating their social media handles regarding waiting time and delays of flights and additional staff at check-in counters. The Centre also asked passengers to install the DigiYatra app for hassle-free check-ins.

is India's largest airport which has three terminals - T1, T2, and T3. All international and some domestic flights operate from T3. On average, handles 190k passengers and 1,200 flights on a daily basis.