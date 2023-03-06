JUST IN
Assam CM, Nadda meet Shah; discuss govt formation in Tripura, Nagaland

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with BJP president J.P. Nadda met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday to discuss the formation of new governments in Tripura and Nagaland

Topics
Himanta Biswa Sarma | Jagat Prakash Nadda | Nagaland

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with BJP president J.P. Nadda met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday to discuss the formation of new governments in Tripura and Nagaland.

The Assembly election in Tripura was held on February 16 while in Nagaland, the polling was held on February 27.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure a majority with 32 seats in Tripura.

In Nagaland, it bagged 12 seats in Nagaland, while its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, got 25 seats.

Sarma is also the convener of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance.

According to a source, "cabinet structure and government formation were discussed in the meeting".

"Although (caretaker Tripura chief minister) Manik Saha's name has been endorsed by the party high command, BJP rushed Sarma to Agartala as a section of MLAs has pushed the name of Union Minister Pratima Bhaumik as the new CM," another source, from the Tripura unit of the BJP, said.

Sarma met Bhaumik and Saha separately in Agartala before arriving in Delhi for a meeting with Shah to finalise the names of ministers in Tripura and Nagaland.

The result of the Assembly elections held in Nagaland and Tripura, and another northeastern state Meghalaya, was announced on March 2.

--IANS

dr/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 06:59 IST

