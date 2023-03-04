JUST IN
PM to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP govt in Tripura on March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP-IPFT government in Tripura on March 8, a senior official said on Saturday.

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

In the recently concluded Tripura Assembly elections, the BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly while its ally IPFT won one seat.

"Chief Secretary S K Sinha is holding a meeting with senior officials regarding the Prime Minister's visit to the state. An SPG team is also arriving today. The Prime Minister is coming to attend the oath taking ceremony of the new government on March 8", the senior police official told PTI.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday tendered the resignation of his government to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya. He had told journalists that the new government will take oath on March 8 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event.

The oath taking ceremony of the new government will be held at Vivekananda ground here.

"Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chairman of NEDA, is likely to arrive today. Besides, senior party leaders and chief ministers of BJP ruled states will also be invited to witness the swearing-in ceremony of the new government", BJP state vice president Rebati Tripura said on Saturday.

BJP state in-charge Mahesh Sarma and election in-charge Mahendra Singh are also in the northeastern state.

"The meeting of the party's newly elected members is yet to be finalised", said BJP state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee.

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 13:27 IST

