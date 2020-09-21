Assam coronavirus update: 14 deaths, 1,227 new Covid-19 cases reported

The COVID-19 tally in went up to 1,56,680 after 1,227 more people tested positive for the infection while 14 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 562, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He said 1,795 patients recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have been cured of is now 1,27,335, he said, adding that the state now has 28,780 active cases.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that 14 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease. My condolences to the bereaved families," he added.

Of the new deaths, three were reported from Dibrugarh, two each in Golaghat, Morigaon, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan, and one each from Tinsukia, Charaideo and Baksa.

The total number of people losing their lives due to in the state has thus gone up to 562.

However, Sarma had earlier said several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally as they had other ailments too.

The 1,227 new cases included 327 reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city. As many as 114 cases were reported from Jorhat.

