Assam: Curfew clamped in tea garden, 3 villages after clash between groups

An indefinite curfew has been clamped in Serispore Tea Garden and its nearby areas in Hailakandi district of Assam following a clash between two groups over an accident.
Hailakandi District Magistrate Rohan Jha imposed "total curfew" in Serispore Tea Garden and three nearby villages Narainpur Pt-II, Itarkandi Pt-I and Chandpur with effect from 10 pm on Monday night.
The scuffle reportedly started in front of a temple after a collision between an auto and e-rickshaw on Monday.
In his curfew order, Jha said vandalism and violence were reported from the Serispore market and "there is possibility of further incidents of violence" in the area.
All government and private offices, shops, commercial establishments and other installations have been ordered to remain closed in the specified areas.
The order also prohibited any public movement, gathering, meeting or rallies during the restriction period.
"Due to exigency of the situation, this order is passed ex-parte. It shall come into force with effect from 10 pm of 16/08/2021 and remain in force until further orders," the official directive said.
Hailakandi District Development Commissioner Ranajit Kumar Laskar said the situation is tense but under control at present, and no new incident has taken place since Monday night.
