Mercury to touch 38 degree Celsius as Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor'

New Delhi will witness partially cloudy sky on Tuesday, however, there is no possibility of rain yet, the India Meteorological Department said.
There is a possibility of the next batch of monsoon showers making a come back within a few days.
The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 28.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will hover around 38 degrees Celsius.
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category in certain places, while it was very poor at others. Air quality index (AQI) was 370 in Anand Vihar, while it was 150 in Mayur Vihar.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
