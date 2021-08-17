Afghan crisis: India bringing back its envoy, other officials from Kabul

-
ALSO READ
India consulate in Afghanistan operational, monitoring situation: Report
India supports people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations: MEA
We condemn any use of violence: MEA on situation in Myanmar
Under India's Presidency, UNSC will meet Friday to discuss Afghanistan
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on bilateral visit
-
The Indian ambassador to Afghanistan and around 120 of his staff members are being brought back to India on Tuesday from Kabul by a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the IAF as part of an emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital after its take over by the Taliban, people familiar with the development said.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that it was decided that the ambassador and his Indian staff will move to India immediately in view of the prevailing circumstances.
"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," Bagchi tweeted.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft brought back some personnel from Afghanistan on Monday and Tuesday's flight is the second evacuation flight.
The people cited above said Indian staffers at the embassy are being brought back on board the second evacuation flight.
Hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday evening capturing power 20 years after a US-led military invasion ousted it in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously.
"Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard," he tweeted earlier.
Jaishankar, who is in New York on a four-day visit, said he discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard," he said.
"Significant UN Security Council discussions today on developments in Afghanistan. Expressed the concerns of the international community. Expect to discuss these during my engagements at the UN," the External Affairs Minister added.
In another tweet, he said the government is in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul, adding their welfare will get its priority attention.
"Given the Kabul situation, important we have accurate information about Indians there. Urge that this be provided by all concerned to the MEA Special Afghanistan Cell," he said.
The contact details of the Cell are: phone number:
+919717785379, Email: "MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com, Jaishankar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU