Assam govt committed to restore normalcy in border with Mizoram: Official

The government is



committed to restore normalcy in the Assam- interstate border and to ensure peace, commissioner and secretary of border protection department, G D Tripathi said on Tuesday.

Both and governments are engaged in talks at the chief ministers' level and also at the official level to restore peace and tranquility at the troubled spot near Lailapur in and Vairengte in Mizoram, he said.

Talks on the level of the home secretaries of both the state will be held at Lailapur beat office in Assam on Wednesday morning to resolve the matter amicably, Tripathi told newsmen.

A violent clash took place between the people of the two states on the interstate border in which several persons were injured on Saturday night.

The two states have deployed security personnel, including those of the Indian Reserve Battalion, in the violence-hit areas.

"Restoring peace and tranquility is the top priority of our government," Tripathi said and asked the government to withdraw its security forces from the territorial jusrisdiction of Assam and to dismantle the camps.

Efforts are meanwhile on to start movement of stranded trucks laden with essential commodities on the Assam side of the border, Tripathi said.

"As regards non plying of trucks carrying essential commodities to Mizoram due to the apprehension in the minds of truck drivers and transport owners about their safety, the administrations of the three Barak valley districtsof Assam are leaving no stone unturned to ensure smooth movement of stranded trucks on the border," he added.

The Assam government, he said, has taken up developmental initiative along the border and is working for the welfare of the people, he said.

Assam Special DGP (Border) Mukesh Agarwal said the situation at the interstate border is under control and no incident was reported in the past 24 hours.

He assured adequate protection to the people living close to the border and proper rehabilitation of the affected people.

Agarwal said that 18 temporary huts were damaged and three semi urban dwelling units partially affected in the flare up.

A seriously injured person who was admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital is presently out of danger, he added.

Earlier, a high level meeting was held by the commissioner and secretary and special DGP (Border) with the deputy commisioners, superintendents of police and divisional forest officers of Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj district where the law and order situation of the Barak Valley region was reviewed in the wake of the flare up on the border.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday about the situation at the interstate border.

Modi had assured the chief minister to take steps to improve the situation and Shah had assured to extend all support to restore peace at the border, an official statement had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)