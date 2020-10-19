PM Modi, Amit Shah assured CM about steps on state border flare-up: Assam

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of taking appropriate steps to improve the situation on the inter-state border with Mizoram, the Assam government said.
An Assam government release said that Sonowal had, over phone, apprised the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister about the latest situation at Assam-Mizoram border, his discussions with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and Assam's steps to defuse the tensions.
"Prime Minister assured Sonowal to take appropriate steps to improve situation at the inter-state border.
"The Union Home Minister also assured to extend all support to restore peace at the border," the release said.
Meanwhile, Zoramthanga, in a tweet, welcomed Sonowal's approach to restore peace at the border and that his intervention would bring peace in the region and strengthens bonds between the states.
A tweet of Mizoram Chief Minister's office said that Union Home Minister, Union DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Minister Jitendra Singh, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and others telephoned the Chief Minister regarding the situation on the inter-state border.
The situation on the Assam-Mizoram border took an ugly turn on Saturday and Sunday with more than 15 shops and houses burnt and over 50 people injured in the attacks and counter-attacks by the people living along the borders.
Police said that Cachar district police have approached their Mizoram counterparts in a bid to dispel the problem and prevent clashes between people from both sides. Around 300 Mizoram-bound goods laden vehicles, mostly trucks, are now stranded in Cachar district and their drivers and owners refuse to enter Mizoram without proper security.
