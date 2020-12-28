JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt invites farmers for talks on Wed, says it has 'open mind' on demands
Business Standard

Assam govt tables bill to abolish all state-run madrassas from 2021

Assam tabled a bill to abolish all state-run madrassas and convert those into general schools

Topics
Assam | Schools

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

UP, MP ask Madrasas to videograph Independence Day events, recite anthem
Representational photo: Reuters

The Assam government on Monday

tabled a bill to abolish all state-run madrassas and convert those into general schools with effect from April 1, 2021.

Despite a united opposition raising objections against it, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled The Assam Repealing Bill, 2020, on the first day of the three-day winter session of the assembly.

The bill proposes to abolish the two existing acts -- The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

"This bill is not to control and repeal the private madrassas," Sarma said, adding that inclusion of the word "private" in the 'Statement of Objects and Reasons' of the bill was a mistake.

He said all madrassa institutes will be converted into upper primary, high and higher secondary schools with no change of status, pay, allowances and service conditions of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

There are 610 state-run madrassas across Assam, the minister had earlier said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 28 2020. 17:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.