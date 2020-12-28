Assam govt tables bill to abolish all state-run madrassas from 2021

The government on Monday



tabled a bill to abolish all state-run madrassas and convert those into general with effect from April 1, 2021.

Despite a united opposition raising objections against it, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled The Repealing Bill, 2020, on the first day of the three-day winter session of the assembly.

The bill proposes to abolish the two existing acts -- The Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

"This bill is not to control and repeal the private madrassas," Sarma said, adding that inclusion of the word "private" in the 'Statement of Objects and Reasons' of the bill was a mistake.

He said all madrassa institutes will be converted into upper primary, high and higher secondary with no change of status, pay, allowances and service conditions of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

There are 610 state-run madrassas across Assam, the minister had earlier said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)