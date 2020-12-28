Over 42.3 million ITRs for fiscal 2019-20 filed till December 27

-
ALSO READ
Not verifying your income tax returns might have serious consequences
Govt extends deadline for filing income tax returns for FY19 till Sept 30
Tax dept allows revision of declarations under 'Vivad Se Vishwas' scheme
Income tax scrutiny down in AY18; Delhi faced the highest, Bihar the least
Clamour grows for extended deadline for tax audit, income-tax returns
-
Over 4.23 crore taxpayers have filed their Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2020-21 (fiscal year 2019-20) till December 27, the Income Tax department said on Monday.
"More than 4.23 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 27th of December, 2020. Have you filed yours? If not filed as yet, don't wait. File your #ITR for AY 2020-21 TODAY!," the Income Tax department tweeted.
This includes over 2.38 crore taxpayers filing ITR-1, over 92.26 lakh filing ITR-4, over 51.05 lakh ITR-3 and over 31.09 lakh filing ITR-2.
The deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) by individual taxpayers for 2019-20 fiscal (Assessment Year 2020-21) ends on December 31, 2020, while the same for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited is January 31, 2021.
The due date was extended from July 31and October 31, 2020, respectively in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the close of the deadline for filing ITR without payment of late fees for fiscal 2018-19 (assessment year 2019-20), over 5.65 crore returns were filed by taxpayers. The deadline last year was extended till August 31, 2019.
Giving a comparative analysis of the ITRs filed, the Income Tax department said 4.30 crore ITRs were filed till August 27, 2019, compared to over 4.23 crore filed till December 27, 2020.
Returns in ITR-1 Sahaj can be filed by an ordinarily resident individual whose total income does not exceed Rs 50 lakh, while Form ITR-4 Sugam is meant for resident individuals, HUFs and firms (other than LLP) having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having presumptive income from business and profession.
While ITR-3 and 6 are filed by businesses, ITR-2 is filed by people having income from residential property; ITR-5 is filed by LLP and Association of Persons (AoPs). ITR-7 is filed by a person in receipt of income derived from property held under trust or other legal obligation wholly for charitable or religious purposes or in part only for such purposes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU