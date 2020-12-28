Assam govt tables bill to accord official language status to Bodo

-
The Assam government on Monday
proposed to accord Bodo the status of an associate official language of the state.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary tabled The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Assam Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Home and Political Department.
"Proposed amendment will allow Bodo language in Devanagri script as an associate official language for all or any of the official purposes of the state of Assam," Sonowal said in 'statement of objects & reasons' of the Billegislation.
The bill follows a state cabinet decision in this regard on December 22.
