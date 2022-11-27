JUST IN
Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, 6 days after border violence
Ambassadors blow conch shells at Andaman; India G20 presidency begins Dec 1
Mahatma Gandhi's bust to be inaugurated at UNHQ during India's presidency
Egypt president al-Sisi to be India's chief guest at Republic Day event
As China intensifies Covid restrictions, India begins to relax curbs
PM Modi calls Nagaland's culture, music glorious heritage of India
India to focus on global good, world welfare as G2O president, says PM Modi
ICMR new guidelines warn against use of antibiotics for low-grade fever
Counter-terrorism, multilateralism India's key focus during UNSC presidency
India must utilise G20 presidency by focusing on global good: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Ambassadors blow conch shells at Andaman; India G20 presidency begins Dec 1
Business Standard

Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, 6 days after border violence

Assam on Sunday lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after being imposed in the aftermath of violence in a disputed area along the inter-state border, police said.

Topics
Assam | Meghalaya | violence

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Assam on Sunday lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after being imposed in the aftermath of violence in a disputed area along the inter-state border, police said.

Vehicles from Assam are now allowed to enter Meghalaya, a senior police officer said.

"Wherever necessary, vehicles are being escorted. In other vulnerable areas, police patrolling has been provided," he said.

An advisory was issued by the Assam Police, asking people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state following the incident on Tuesday.

Violence had broken out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam

Six people - five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam - were killed due to the clashes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 16:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU