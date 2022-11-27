Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, 6 days after border violence

-
-
Assam on Sunday lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after being imposed in the aftermath of violence in a disputed area along the inter-state border, police said.
Vehicles from Assam are now allowed to enter Meghalaya, a senior police officer said.
"Wherever necessary, vehicles are being escorted. In other vulnerable areas, police patrolling has been provided," he said.
An advisory was issued by the Assam Police, asking people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state following the incident on Tuesday.
Violence had broken out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam
Six people - five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam - were killed due to the clashes.
First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 16:45 IST
