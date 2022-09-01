Assam Police arrest another man with suspected Al Qaeda links from Guwahati

-
Assam Police on Wednesday apprehended another man suspected of having links with an Al Qaeda network in Bangladesh, officials said.
The person, identified as Amjad Ajmal Hussain, was arrested from Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari area.
A senior police officer informed that as per the initial investigation, Hussain was allegedly having links with a person named Mohammed Suman, who is believed to be an active member of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).
Golapara and Kamrup Metro police team arrested Hussain in a joint operation.
According to police sources, Hussain joined the Ansarulla Bangla Team (ABT) and was later appointed head of its Guwahati module.
The police have seized some objectionable literature and posters from his residence in Guwahati.
He was taken into custody by Goalpara police and will be produced in court on Thursday.
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 07:06 IST