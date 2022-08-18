JUST IN
Centre spent Rs 38 lakh on Trump's 36-hour State Visit in 2020: RTI
12,608 new Covid-19 cases in India; active cases decline to 101,343
Assam reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 3.62%: NHM

The toll remained at 8,026 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases

Assam reported 174 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as per the National Health Mission (NHM).

The state's positivity rate decreased to 3.62 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 4,808 samples, it said in a bulletin.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 26 fresh cases, followed by Dibrugarh where 16 cases were detected and Lakhimpur where 15 people tested positive.

There are 2,976 active cases in the state at present. The toll remained at 8,026 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Assam has so far reported 7,43,222 cases. A total of 7,32,218 patients have recovered, including 185 people on Wednesday.

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 11:44 IST

