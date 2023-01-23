Assam to book men under POCSO Act for marrying girls aged less than 14

-
ALSO READ
Court fines police inspectors for arresting innocent person in POCSO case
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM
Delhi L-G inaugurates DNA testing facility at Rohini for POCSO cases
Not even one-tenth of marriages in Delhi registered in last three years
Supreme Court to hold two-day national programme on POCSO Act today
-
The Assam government on Monday decided to book men who marry girls below 14 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
A cabinet meeting held here took this decision, he said.
The state has a quite high rate of maternal and infant mortality, and health professionals link it with the child marriage.
Briefing reporters about the cabinet decisions, Sarma said that Assam has an average of 31 per cent marriages in the "prohibited age".
The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 will be used to prosecute men who marry girls between the ages of 14 and 18 and required legal action would be taken against them, he said.
Sarma also said that police have been ordered to launch a state-wide crackdown against child marriage.
"Every village will have a Child Protection Officer designated, and the Gram Panchayat Secretary would be responsible for reporting any child marriages that occur there," he added.
--IANS
tdr/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 22:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU