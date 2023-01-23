Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM

-
ALSO READ
Court fines police inspectors for arresting innocent person in POCSO case
Not even one-tenth of marriages in Delhi registered in last three years
Assam govt consistently asking Centre to ban on PFI: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta announces projects worth Rs 856 cr for Morigaon district
Assam, Meghalaya to work jointly to transform Umiam lake: CM Sarma
-
The Assam Cabinet on Monday decided to book men who marry girls below 14 years in the state under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Assam has a high rate of maternal and infant mortality and the primary cause is child marriage.
The state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in the prohibited age, Sarma said at a press conference following the Cabinet meeting.
Men marrying girls in the age group of 14-18, will be tried under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and necessary steps will be taken against them under this law, the chief minister said.
The police have been directed to conduct a massive crackdown against child marriage across the state, he said.
A Child Protection Officer will be appointed in every village and it will be the duty of the Gram Panchayat Secretary to file a complaint against any child marriage taking place in their area, Sarma said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 18:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU