SpiceJet offloads passenger for unruly behaviour at Delhi airport

-
ALSO READ
Customs seizes gold jewellery worth over Rs 94 lakh at IGI airport
Rising dues to foreign aircraft lessors choking SpiceJet's finances
DGCA lifts 50% cap restrictions on SpiceJet, to operate with full capacity
DGCA removes 50% capacity cap on SpiceJet flights from October 30
A challenge to maintain, better India's aviation safety ranking: DGCA chief
-
SpiceJet on Monday offloaded a passenger from a Hyderabad-bound aircraft for unruly behaviour at the Delhi airport.
The incident happened onboard a SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft that was scheduled to operate SG-8133 flight from Delhi to Hyderabad.
"During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to cabin crew. The crew informed PIC (Pilot In Command) and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," the airline said in a statement.
A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is looking into the matter and will take appropriate action.
#WATCH | "Unruly & inappropriate" behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport today— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023
The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport pic.twitter.com/H090cPKjWV
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 20:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU