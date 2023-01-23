SpiceJet offloads passenger for unruly behaviour at Delhi airport

on Monday offloaded a passenger from a Hyderabad-bound aircraft for unruly behaviour at the .

The incident happened onboard a wet-leased Corendon aircraft that was scheduled to operate SG-8133 flight from Delhi to Hyderabad.

"During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to cabin crew. The crew informed PIC (Pilot In Command) and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," the airline said in a statement.

A senior official at the Directorate General of (DGCA) said it is looking into the matter and will take appropriate action.

#WATCH | "Unruly & inappropriate" behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad flight at today



The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport pic.twitter.com/H090cPKjWV — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

