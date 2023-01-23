JUST IN
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM
SpiceJet offloads passenger for unruly behaviour at Delhi airport

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is looking into the matter and will take appropriate action

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet
The incident happened onboard a SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft that was scheduled to operate SG-8133 flight from Delhi to Hyderabad

SpiceJet on Monday offloaded a passenger from a Hyderabad-bound aircraft for unruly behaviour at the Delhi airport.

The incident happened onboard a SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft that was scheduled to operate SG-8133 flight from Delhi to Hyderabad.

"During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to cabin crew. The crew informed PIC (Pilot In Command) and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," the airline said in a statement.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is looking into the matter and will take appropriate action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 20:13 IST

