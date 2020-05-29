JUST IN
Business Standard

Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla dies, son denies he contracted Covid-19

Daruwalla died at a private hospital here on Friday evening, his family said.

Press Trust of India 

Bejan Daruwalla
Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, Bejan Daruwalla son said

Renowned astrologer Bejan

Daruwalla, known for his newspaper columns on astrology, was 90.

Apollo Hospital here confirmed that Daruwalla died during treatment.

Speaking to PTI, his son Nastur Daruwalla denied the speculation on social media that his father had contracted coronavirus.

Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said.
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 20:10 IST

