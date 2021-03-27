At 6,123, Mumbai sees its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases

-
Mumbai on Saturday reported 6,123
fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the caseload to 3,91,751, the city civic body said.
With the death of 12 patients, the toll in Mumbai mounted to 11,641.
Dharavi, the biggest slum cluster in the financial capital, added 50 new infections in the day, which pushed its tally to 4,697, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.
A total of 2,294 people were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai to 3,37,555, the BMC said.
With 48,075 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Mumbai went up to 39,36,930, it stated.
Mumbai now has 53 containment zones while the number of buildings sealed following recovery of COVID-19 cases rose to 551.
