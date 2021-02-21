Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for farmers' protest: Tikait

-
ALSO READ
Rakesh Tikait dismisses Haryana Cong leader's 'liquor support' remark
For the Union govt the best farm policy would be to let states deal with it
Chakka jam to be held peacefully pan-India, says farm leader Rakesh Tikait
Farm reform domestic policy, but will continue following protests: UK
'Fear of price fluctuation, distrust behind protests against farm laws'
-
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said he will soon be visiting Gujarat to drum up support for the movement against the Centre's contentious farm laws.
He said this as he met visiting groups of supporters from Gujarat and Maharashtra at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he has been camping along with his supporters since November.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson also claimed that farmers will eventually not be able to take any part of their farm produce because the new laws will favour only the corporations.
Citing an example, he said, The milk produced in villages cost around Rs 20-22 per litre but when it reaches cities through corporations, it costs consumers anywhere above Rs 50 per litre.
Now the corporations are building large storage houses and warehouses to store foodgrains and once there will be shortage in market, they will sell it at rates of their choice, Tikait said, according to a statement issued by the BKU.
We will not let such a situation arise. We are only concerned about this and will not let corporate control crops in the country, he said.
Tikait was presented with a charkha (spinning wheel) by the visiting group from Gandhidham in Gujarat.
Gandhiji had used charkha to drive the British out of India. Now, we will use the charkha to drive out corporates. We will soon go to Gujarat and mobilise support for the farmers' protest for repeal of the new laws, he added.
Meanwhile, over 20 women from Rohtak district of Haryana also joined the stir at Ghazipur and assured their support to the movement.
Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur with a demand that the Centre repeal the three new farm laws and make a new one guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops, fearing the legislations would hurt their livelihood.
The government, which has held 11 rounds of formal talks with the protesting farmers unions, has maintained the laws are pro-farmer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU